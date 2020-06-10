Dustin Johnson and Jason Day commit to 2020 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH)– Golf stars Dustin Johnson and Jason Day have committed to the 2020 Travelers Championship in Cromwell.

Johnson and Day are former No. 1 players in the Official World Golf Ranking and are both major championship winners, with a combined 32 PGA TOUR event wins.

“This is a wonderful player field we have shaping up for our viewer. Dustin and Jason have both won a lot of tournaments on the PGA TOUR, including majors, and we’re thrilled to hear that they’re coming back to Connecticut,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube.

Johnson is currently No. 5 in the world and has won at least one PGA TOUR event in 12 consecutive seasons, which is the longest active streak on TOUR.

Jason Day (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Day is a 12-time PGA TOUR winner, including the PGA Championship in 2015 for his first major title. Day tied for eighth at the 2019 Travelers Championship, his best finish in all five of his appearances.

Two of the game’s most renowned players return to the #TravelersChamp in June. Welcome back @DJohnsonPGA and @JDayGolf! Watch on @CBS and @GolfChannel from June 25 – 28 📺. pic.twitter.com/RMRX0M10D5 — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) June 10, 2020

“I’m very excited to welcome Dustin and Jason back to the Travelers Championship and for our fans who will be watching from home,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “Our player field this year will be one of the strongest on the PGA TOUR and help us raise more money for charity.”

The Travelers Championship is held in Cromwell as one of the premier events on the PGA TOUR and part of the FedExCup series.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament will be a TV-only event and can be seen June 25–28.

For more information, visit www.TravelersChampionship.com.