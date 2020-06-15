Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson commit to 2020 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH)– Golf stars Jon Rahm and Webb Simpson have committed to playing in the 2020 Travelers Championship in Cromwell.

The two players are ranked in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking, with Rahm ranked at No.2 and Simpson at No.9.

“We are extremely excited to have everyone in the top five of the world ranking and eight of the top 10 join us this year. Jon and Webb have each won multiple times on the PGA TOUR and will be tremendous additions to one of our best player fields ever,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube.

Two top-10 players join a stacked field at the #TravelersChamp. Will you be watching June 25–28 📺? Welcome @JonRahmpga and @webbsimpson1! pic.twitter.com/cGmyYwdSNi — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) June 15, 2020

Rahm is a three-time winner on the PGA TOUR and Simpson won for the sixth time in his PGA TOUR career earlier this year.

Webb Simpson (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

The Travelers Championship is held in Cromwell as one of the premier events on the PGA TOUR and part of the FedExCup series.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament will be a TV-only event and can be seen June 25–28.

For more information, visit www.TravelersChampionship.com.