Team CT takes on Utah in PGA Jr. League Championship Match Sunday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (WTNH) — Team Connecticut is competing against Team Utah in the 2021 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship final match in Arizona Sunday afternoon.

Team Connecticut hails from Torrington (Country Club) and is the number 4 seed. They are playing against seed 3, Team Utah, hailing from Lehi.

Team Connecticut beat Team Florida 7.5-4.5 during their competition performance Friday and Saturday.

Connecticut’s team is led by Bob Sparks of the PGA and coached by Jim Bunel. This is the Nutmeg State’s third championship appearance.

