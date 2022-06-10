NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A short time after the first ball was struck in the Saudi-backed golf tour Thursday, the PGA boss fired back.

PGA Tour Commissioner and Trinity graduate Jay Monahan announced a ban on all players involved. What does that mean for the upcoming Travelers Championship?

Right now, Dustin Johnson is the only player who has to pull out of the Travelers Championship. He won the tournament two years ago.

The biggest name now banned from all PGA tour-sanctioned tournaments is Phil Mickelson, a two-time winner in Cromwell who was not scheduled to return this year.

“As some of the guys have said, to me it’s history and legacy versus greed,” said Bruce Berlet, a golf writer. “You know, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, those kind of guys. To me, Rory McIlroy. I’d rather go watch them than Dustin Johnson.”

News 8 also spoke with Travelers Tournament Director Nathan Grube. With players being independent contractors, their appearance is never really a “certainty.” Even after Jordan Spieth won in 2017, Grube said he wasn’t sure if he would be back to defend his title.

Even without Johnson, it’s another great field this year. Plus, Grube said the tournament and its promotion is never built around one player and the players love coming here. On two occasions, the tournament received the players choice award as voted on by the players.

So many of the world’s greatest players will be here, as will many fans. For the first time in three years, there is no limit as to how many fans can attend.