North Haven brother and sister duo tee off for high school golf team

Golf

by: Sports Team 8

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — We’ve done a lot of stories over the years about siblings on the same high school teams. But, this might be the first time we covered a story about a brother and sister on the same team.

At Traditions golf course in Wallingford Tuesday, Maddy and Daniel Ladore teed off for North Haven. Maddy is a senior, and Dan is a freshman.

During the pandemic, Maddy was looking for a spring sport to play and decided to join her brother on the golf team.

It’s a unique experience that both will never forget.

Watch the video above for more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Sibling duo playing side by side on North Haven HS golf team

News /

Suspect steals car with sleeping baby inside in Waterbury; baby found unharmed

News /

“They’re getting what they need to survive”: 100,000+ meals delivered to seniors, COVID patients in Waterbury'They're getting what they need to survive': 100,000+ meals delivered to seniors, COVID patients in Waterbury

News /

'He is a hero and he will be remembered as such': New Haven community honors fallen firefighter

News /

CT House declares pizza the state food

News /

Fire departments across CT mourn death of New Haven firefighter killed while battling house fire

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss