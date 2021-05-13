North Haven brother and sister duo tee off for high school golf team

(WTNH) — We’ve done a lot of stories over the years about siblings on the same high school teams. But, this might be the first time we covered a story about a brother and sister on the same team.

At Traditions golf course in Wallingford Tuesday, Maddy and Daniel Ladore teed off for North Haven. Maddy is a senior, and Dan is a freshman.

During the pandemic, Maddy was looking for a spring sport to play and decided to join her brother on the golf team.

It’s a unique experience that both will never forget.

