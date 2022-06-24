CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Happening today, it’s the second round of the Travelers Championship. Day one was a success with great weather and big crowds.

A name you know, and one you probably don’t, are tied at the top of the leaderboard right now. One of them had big crowds following him around yesterday morning — Rory McIlroy. He is ranked second in the world, and seemed to get better all day, with birdies on all four of the last holes of the round. So did J.T. Poston.

McIlroy said Travelers is a nice change of pace from the high-pressure US Open last week.



“It’s like the anti-US Open here, you know, it’s like, it’s like US Open rehabs,” McIlroy said. “Come in here. Yeah, I can. I can actually make some birdies. This is nice. So I. I like coming here. The week after the U.S. Open, it sort of gives you an opportunity to shoot little scores and and get after it. And and that’s nice.”



Right behind McIlroy and Poston are Xander Schaufele and Martin Laird. They are both at 7 under. Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson, and Chalers Howell all at minus 6 going in to round two.



