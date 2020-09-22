Young golf prodigy from Monroe discusses unique way he learned the game

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH ) — A young golfer from Monroe is turning a lot of heads these days, competing against and beating older kids at top-level junior tournaments. But almost as impressive as his ability is the unique way that he learned the game.

Under the watchful eye of his father, 13 -year-old North Chery fine-tunes a swing that produces shot after quality shot, every swing getting him closer to achieving a dream.

When asked if he sees himself playing in college out there in the pros someday, Chery answered, “Yeah, that’s the goal.”

In many families, golf is a tradition, a love passed down from generation to generation. Not so, in the Chery family.

“I wanted him to gravitate to sports,” said Jean Chery, his father. “I played football, basketball, baseball.”

Those hopes all changed when mom brought home some plastic clubs when North was just 2. The kid was a natural.

“What was very interesting was that he never missed. He would sit outside and swing for hours, I mean he would cry when he had to come inside,” said Chery.

With no golfing background of his own, Chery used articles in golf magazines and internet videos to teach North the fundamentals.

“First thing is the grip,” said Chery.

It didn’t take long for North to make it into the winner’s circle, taking his first tournament in the six and under division but he was just getting warmed up.

“After that he proceeded to win 40 local tournaments in a row.”

Golf has already taken him places to the highest caliber junior tournaments in the nation, played at some of the game’s top venues in places like in San Diego, Pinehurst, North Carolina and the famed Bethpage Black Course on Long Island.

North has already holed a lot of 10 foot putts in his young career, in fact he already holds the junior course record here on his home course of Tashua Knolls in Trumbull with a 6 under par 66.

His record this summer is stellar. Seven victories at top level junior tournaments, often playing against much older kids.

News 8 asked the rising young star what’s the best part of his game.

“Most likely my driving,” said North.

What’s next for North? Certainly a whole lot of eagles and birdies and, of course, a few bogeys along with way.

But, for this father and son, the incredible ride on the fairways of life is just beginning.

“I remember especially when he was really young, comparisons to Tiger Woods, I told him don’t try to be Tiger Woods, just use golf to take you to the next level,” said Jean Chery.

It’s a journey that all of us will be watching.

“I mean, ever since I used my clubs, I’ve always wanted to play,” said North.