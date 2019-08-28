1  of  2
Rory McIlroy commits to 2020 Travelers Championship

Travelers Championship donates 100% of net proceeds to charity

(WTNH) — Rory McIlroy has made the commitment to play in the 2020 Travelers Championship next June at TPC River Highlands.

The Travelers Championship made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

McIlroy recently won the TOUR Championship and was given the 2018-2019 FexEx Cup Title.

McIlroy made his Travelers Championship debut in 2017.

The 2020 Travelers Championship will be held June 22–28 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. For tickets or for more information, visit https://travelerschampionship.com/.

