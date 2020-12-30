Gov. Lamont, other regional governors extend suspension of interstate youth hockey to end of January

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont along with other regional governors surrounding Connecticut announced the extension of the suspension of interstate youth hockey Wednesday.

Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut, Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Governor Janet Mills of Maine, Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Governor Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island, Governor Phil Scott of Vermont, and Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire released a joint statement on the extension.

This includes competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey leagues through at least Jan. 31, 2021. The prohibition is said to not have an impact on interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities. All will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols.