Gov. Lamont pauses all club team sports until Jan. 2021

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — All club sports will be paused until January due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, Governor Ned Lamont announced Thursday.

The governor announced that all club and other team sports must pause all activities until Jan. 19, 2021. It goes into effect on Nov. 23, 2020.

This comes only one day after the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) announced a move to postpone all high school winter sports until Jan. 19, 2021.

The governor’s announcement Thursday does not apply to professional or college sports.

When asked if it is realistic that sports will be able to resume in the springtime, Gov. Lamont said, “We’re gonna sure try. I mean I know how important. I love sports. We were all in high school; I know how important it is for young kids. I know a lot of them were gearing up for this for a while. Even if it’s an abbreviated season that starts later, that’s worth it as long as we can do it safely. “