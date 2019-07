(WTNH)–Mauro Gozzo gets to do what he loves right in his own backyard: Manage baseball.

Gozzo is midway through his first season as manager of the New Britain Bees.

After spending 6 years in the big leagues with 5 different franchises in the early 90s, Gozzo is back in the dugout.

The former Berlin High star is grateful to still be a part of the game he loves.

Managing in a place where he grew up idolizing young professional ball players makes it extra special.