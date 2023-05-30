HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Greater Hartford Pro-AM, by bringing the tournament back to the Hartford area this summer.



According to officials, the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford will host the basketball tournament. The games give players the opportunity to learn lifetime leadership skills that can be used in the off-season.



Opening day is scheduled for Sunday, June 25. Games will take place during the evenings of every Sunday, Monday and Wednesday until Aug. 17.



Hartford Healthcare’s medical professionals, physical therapists and health teams will be on-site throughout the summer to share their expertise.



The local community can see the games at no cost.