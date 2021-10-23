Grooms’ 4 total touchdowns lead Yale past Penn 42-28

by: Associated Press

Posted:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nolan Grooms passed for 283 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 113 yards and two scores to help Yale beat Penn 42-28.

Grooms and Elliott McElwain each had a short rushing touchdown less than three minutes apart to extend Yale’s lead to 21 points late in the third quarter.

Mason Tipton caught five passes for 132 yards, with a long of 47, and a touchdown for Yale. Tony Reno became the sixth coach in program history to reach 50 career wins with Yale. Aidan Sayin was 12 of 28 for 114 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Penn.

