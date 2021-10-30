Grooms, Yale defeat Columbia in steady rain 37-30

by: Associated Press

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nolan Grooms lofted a 10-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to Darrion Carrington in the back corner of the end zone, then completed a two-point conversion pass to Mason Tipton — all in steady rain — and Yale defeated Columbia 37-30.

Grooms completed 20 of 29 passes for 29 yards with two third-quarter touchdowns as Yale rallied. Alston carried 17 times for 116 yards and two more touchdowns.

The Bulldogs trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half before the comeback with three touchdowns in an 11-minute span of the third and fourth quarters. Columbia cut the gap to 37-30 on Ryan Young’s third touchdown.

