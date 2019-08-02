Hamden’s Alexis Holmes bring home the gold and silver in Pan American Games

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been a great summer for Hamden’s Alexis Holmes. The track and field star has quite a story to tell when she gets back to school.

Holmes is fresh off a world record performance at the Under 20 Pan American Games. Holmes brought home a gold and silver medal. Her 4 by 400 relay team ran a world record time.

In the 400 meter individual run, Holmes ran the 2nd fastest time in the world in her age group.

Her sights are now set on make either the 2020 or 2024 United States Olympic team. Holmes will run at the University of Kentucky. She’s entering her sophomore year.

