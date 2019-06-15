Hartford Atheltic prepare for Father's Day showdown with Nashville SC

Hartford Athletic has found its way after a rough start to the season.

The expansion franchise is starting to look like it has been around for a little while. Athletic is getting ready for a Father's Day showdown with Nashville SC.

The team started the year with 8 straight games on the road. They went 0 and 8.

