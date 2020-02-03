Breaking News
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin

Hartford Athletic 2020 promotional dates announced

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hartford-Athletic-MON-OTS_1552328609265.jpg

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Athletic season kicks off in just over a month, with the first match on Friday, March 13. The home schedule begins the following week when the Charleston Battery come to Dillon Stadium for a match at 4pm on Saturday, March 21.

Just like last season, all Hartford Athletic matches will air on MyTV9 and stream live on WTNH.com and the free News 8 app. Also just like last season, the Athletic will have great promotional days and nights throughout the season.

In 2019, the club was undefeated on $2 beer nights, and this season the promotion is even better for fans, with five $1 beer AND $1 hot dog nights.

Some other promotions include Military and First Responders Night in May, a pregame Beerfest in August, and a pregame Career Fair in October. 

Also returning for the 2020 campaign, the Hartford Athletic will dedicate one match to a cause that is important to the organization. Last season the club chose to dedicate a match to Gender Empowerment and Women’s Equality. Players wore orange jerseys which were auctioned off after the match, and all the money was donated to Girls for Technology. This season’s match and cause have yet to be determined, so keep an eye on the Hartford Athletic schedule.

Hartford Athletic Soccer

To purchase your Hartford Athletic tickets online, visit the team page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford fire crews investigating 3-story house fire on South Whitney Street

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford fire crews investigating 3-story house fire on South Whitney Street"

WeHa Pop-Up Kids Market

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "WeHa Pop-Up Kids Market"

Hourly parking rate in West Hartford increases

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hourly parking rate in West Hartford increases"

What's next after Fotis Dulos apparent suicide?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "What's next after Fotis Dulos apparent suicide?"

CT photographer says he planned to feature Fotis Dulos in his book before he was charged with murder

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT photographer says he planned to feature Fotis Dulos in his book before he was charged with murder"

Protesters converge on the Capitol outside toll public hearing

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters converge on the Capitol outside toll public hearing"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss