Hartford Athletic 2020 promotional dates announced

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Athletic season kicks off in just over a month, with the first match on Friday, March 13. The home schedule begins the following week when the Charleston Battery come to Dillon Stadium for a match at 4pm on Saturday, March 21.

Just like last season, all Hartford Athletic matches will air on MyTV9 and stream live on WTNH.com and the free News 8 app. Also just like last season, the Athletic will have great promotional days and nights throughout the season.

In 2019, the club was undefeated on $2 beer nights, and this season the promotion is even better for fans, with five $1 beer AND $1 hot dog nights.

Some other promotions include Military and First Responders Night in May, a pregame Beerfest in August, and a pregame Career Fair in October.

Also returning for the 2020 campaign, the Hartford Athletic will dedicate one match to a cause that is important to the organization. Last season the club chose to dedicate a match to Gender Empowerment and Women’s Equality. Players wore orange jerseys which were auctioned off after the match, and all the money was donated to Girls for Technology. This season’s match and cause have yet to be determined, so keep an eye on the Hartford Athletic schedule.

To purchase your Hartford Athletic tickets online, visit the team page.