Hartford Athletic Acquires Goalkeeper Parfait Mandanda On Loan

Charleroi’s goalkeeper Parfait Mandanda holds the ball during the Jupiler Pro League match between Oud Heverlee Leuven and Sporting Charleroi, in Leuven, on September 14, 2013, on the seventh day of the Belgian soccer championship. AFP PHOTO / BELGA / KRISTOF VAN ACCOM ***Belgium Out*** (Photo credit should read KRISTOF VAN ACCOM/AFP via Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Athletic announced Thursday that Parfait Mandanda has been signed for the 2020 season, pending league and federation approval. Mandanda is the second goalkeeper on the roster along with Mike Novotny.

Mandanda signed with Sporting Charleroi of the Belgian Pro League in 2011 and has appeared in 99 matches for the club over the past nine seasons. Last year, he was loaned to Dynamo Bucharest for six months where he posted eight clean sheets in just twelve starts. Mandanda has also made seventeen starts in goal for Congo DR. In 2015, they took third place in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mandanda comes from a family of goalkeepers. His older brother Steve is the keeper for Marseille of French Ligue 1. His younger brothers Riffi and Over are also keepers in France.

Hartford Athletic’s season begins on Friday, March 13th at 7 PM against New York Red Bulls II. March 21st will mark the home opener for Athletic, who take on Charleston Battery at 4 PM at Dillon Stadium. For more information and a complete schedule go to hartfordathletic.com.

