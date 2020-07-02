Hartford Athletic announces 2020 USL Championship schedule

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford Athletic has announced their 2020 USL Championship schedule on Thursday.

Hartford Athletic will play nine out of the 16 matches of the season at Dillon Stadium. They will open the season on the road however, on July 17, against the New York Red Bull II. Their home opener will be three days later on July 20 against Loudoun United FC.

“We are very excited to start our season. We’ve dealt with many challenges on and off the field and I am proud of our Club for handling everything so positively. Our players and staff have been intensely focused over the past few weeks and have worked hard to make sure they will be at their best for our first match. I am incredibly optimistic about this season,” said Hartford Athletic Head Coach Radhi Jaïdi.

Hartford Athletic also says that they are working with state officials on protocols that would allow fans to safely attend matches this season amid the pandemic.

All home and away matches will be aired on WTNH and streamed on WTNH.com with the exception of the July 20 match, which will be on ESPN2.

The full schedule is listed below: