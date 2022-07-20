HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Jeciel Cedeno, a Hartford Athletic player is known for his speed and athletic prowess, but he has another talent not as well known to the public.

Cedeno can balance large objects such as tables, chairs and garbage cans on his face by using his chin, nose or eyes.

Cedeno said trips to the circus as a kid inspired him to try something different. Now Cedeno is like his own circus act and he uses his own TikTok page to display his exploits.

Cedeno said he will continue to stick to soccer and leave the circus to the clowns.