Hartford Athletic to host Puerto Rican team with proceeds going to hurricane relief

(WTNH) — Big crowds are expected at Dillon Stadium on Saturday when Hartford Athletic takes the field for a friendly match against the Puerto Rican National Team.



Hartford Athletic’s first international match is more than a game — a portion of the proceeds will go to continuing hurricane relief efforts.

“The point of our organization is to be a great community partner and to make Connecticut a great place to live, work and play” said Joe Calafirore, vice president of marketing and strategic partnerships at Hartford Athletic, “and to do that we have to do things for our community.”

The money will benefit agencies that help Puerto Ricans here in Hartford.

“They’re coming here to do this work where we can fund raise for those who are affected so it’s tremendous pride for the entire community,” said Fernando Betancourt of Hartford’s San Juan Center.

Jacob Conde of the Puerto Rican team is actually from Connecticut but his family was on the island when Hurricane Maria hit. “It was probably about a week before I heard from my mom and knew they were ok,” Conde said.

He said he’s looking forward to playing for Puerto Rican fans hhere in Hartford

“This game is beautiful and can bring people together for different causes and all around the world,” Conde added ” so now it’s like we’re bringing a little bit of Puerto Rico to you guys, maybe because you couldn’t get back.”

The match is at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Visit hartfordathletic.com for tickets ($10).

