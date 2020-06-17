Hartford Athletic training tip of the week: Gabriel Torres

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With the start of the season approaching, Hartford Athletic has been working hard to get ready for the season while practicing with social distance protocols.

For this training tip of the week, defender Gabriel Torres explains one of his favorite drills that you can do at home

The Brazil native, who played in Chattanooga last year, is eager to play for fans at Dillon Stadium.



“The boys are always talking about how energetic the fans are, how loyal they are, and it’s unfortunate that we probably won’t be able to be with them in the beginning,” said Torres. “But we are working hard to make you all proud this year.

His go-to move for solo training: step-overs.

Start with some running in place to get your heart rate up. Feel free to use a cone or another prop to stand in for your opponent.



Torres’ other advice while restrictions are still in place: control what you can.

“One thing that I learned during this quarantine is to control what you can,” he said. “Don’t worry if you won’t be able to go outside, to play soccer and to be with other people. You can still do your own runs, you can control your diet, the amount of time you go to bed.”

Hartford Athletic hosts live workouts on their Instagram, so you can train just like a pro soccer player every Monday and Wednesday night at 6 p.m.