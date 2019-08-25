Athletic continues winning momentum against Atlanta United 2

(WTNH) — On August 17th, The Hartford Athletic got a solid win in their friendly against the Puerto Rican National Team, and the Athletic were able to carry that momentum into this weekend’s game against Atlanta United 2.

Cody Cropper replaces Frederik with Due in goal; Due was traded on Tuesday.

27th minute Hartford Athletic with a penalty kick. Ryan Williams makes no mistake and puts it home. The Hartford Athletic has a 1-0 lead.

Atlanta United would go up 2-1, but in the 77th minute, Jose Angulo fakes going left, then goes right; A beautiful cross to the head to Woeichich Wojcik, who ties the game at 2-2.

89th minute Elliott Hord the cross to Wojcik for another fantastic header. Hartford Athletic wins it 3-2.

