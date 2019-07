Big soccer night in this neck of the woods!

To the Hartford Athletic game in Bethlehem on Friday night. Bethlehem FC leads the first half, 2 – 0.

Bethlehem FC caps it off at 3 – 0 to end the match. Watch the video above for highlights.

