Dillon Stadium in Hartford hosts community day

(WTNH) — Hartford Athletic is settling into their new home at Dillon Stadium but on Thursday, the people of Hartford got a chance to take the field.

“We want this stadium to belong the the city of Hartford,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, “and that’s what today is all about, celebrating our new community field here at Dillon Stadium.”

This community day invited fans of all ages to spend some time getting to know the new space and even some players.

“We’re getting some of the Hartford Athletic players out to meet members of the community and just kind of introduce everyone to Dillon Stadium in its new form,” said Hartford Athletic midfielder Nicky Downs.

The free event included on-field exercises, activities for the kids and even free back to school supplies thanks in part to the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

“The reason we invested that money to the field was for this asset to be able to be used by the community for 131 days of the year,” said Hartford Foundation for Public Giving President Jay Williams.

That means 131 days of cultural events, youth groups, and more utilizing the space at this historic field.

