Dillon Stadium in Hartford hosts community day

Hartford Athletic

by: Suzie Hunter

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Hartford Athletic is settling into their new home at Dillon Stadium but on Thursday, the people of Hartford got a chance to take the field.

“We want this stadium to belong the the city of Hartford,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, “and that’s what today is all about, celebrating our new community field here at Dillon Stadium.”

This community day invited fans of all ages to spend some time getting to know the new space and even some players.

“We’re getting some of the Hartford Athletic players out to meet members of the community and just kind of introduce everyone to Dillon Stadium in its new form,” said Hartford Athletic midfielder Nicky Downs.

The free event included on-field exercises, activities for the kids and even free back to school supplies thanks in part to the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

“The reason we invested that money to the field was for this asset to be able to be used by the community for 131 days of the year,” said Hartford Foundation for Public Giving President Jay Williams.

That means 131 days of cultural events, youth groups, and more utilizing the space at this historic field. 

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford Athletic on MyTV9 Schedule

HARTFORD ATHLETIC ON MYTV9
Date Opponent Time
Saturday, 7/27 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC 5pm
Saturday, 8/10 vs. New York Red Bulls II 1pm
Saturday, 8/24 vs. Atlanta United 2 5pm
Saturday, 9/7 vs. Loudoun United FC 7pm
Saturday, 9/14 vs. Louisville City FC 7pm
Saturday, 10/5 vs. Swope Park Rangers 7pm
Saturday, 10/19 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7pm
*schedule subject to change

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss