Hartford Atheltic, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC pause match in protest of police brutality, shooting of Jacob Blake

Hartford Athletic
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While they went head-to-head for the top spot in Group F, Hartford Athletic and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC agreed on one thing Friday night: protesting police brutality.

In the 7 minute, players stopped playing and met in the center of the Dillon Stadium in silence.

The Boys in Green and their opponents were protesting recent police brutality, including the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot, apparently in the back as he leaned into his SUV, three of his children seated inside.

The incident happened in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Family said the shooting has left Blake paralyzed, and police have said little about what happened.

In recent days, the NBA, WNBA, MLB and MLS have had similar protests.

Announcers at Friday’s match said it was important to both teams to take a stand.

The peaceful protest was in “support of Jacob Blake, victims of police brutality…and the fight for social justice,” one of the announcers said as the crowd cheered. The players said they came together in support of diversity, inclusivity, equality and compassion.

“We are all united against racism.”

The Boys in Green had their first home loss of the season, being defeated 0-3.

In the 11 minute, Ryan James scored Pittsburgh’s first point.

In the 22 minute, Parfait Mandanda came through with a save for Hartford. Wethersfield-native Danny Griffin brought Pittsburgh 2-0. James scored the final point.

Fast stats

Shots (On-Target): Hartford Athletic 10 (4) – 9 (4) Pittsburgh

Corners: Hartford Athletic 6-1 Pittsburgh

Fouls: Hartford Athletic 15-7 Pittsburgh

Offsides: Hartford Athletic 0-2 Pittsburgh

Possession: Hartford Athletic 42.9%-57.1% Pittsburgh

Passing Accuracy: Hartford Athletic 79.2%-84.8% Pittsburgh

Saves: Hartford Athletic 1-3 Pittsburgh

