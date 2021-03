Hartford Athletic 2021 season schedule announced; 34 games planned for regular season

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Athletic has announced its 2021 season schedule; 34 regular-season games are in the queue.

Most games will be available to watch on WCTX and online at WTNH.com. However, The Hartford Athletic game vs. Louisville City FC on Sept. 7 will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

On Friday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m., Hartford Athletic will host a STEM and Soccer Education Day for students during its home game against Loudon United FC.

View the full schedule below. Game times are still being determined and are subject to change.

Date and time (subject to change) Home vs. Away Where to watch Friday, April 30 New York Red Bulls II vs. HTFD Athletic WCTX Saturday, May 8 Miami FC vs. HTFD Athletic WCTX Saturday, May 15 at 7 p.m. HTFD Athletic vs. Pittsburgh Riverhoudns WCTX Satuday, May 29 at 7 p.m. HTFD Athletic vs. Real Monarchs SLC WCTX Saturday, June 5 at 7 p.m. HTFD Atheltic vs. New York Red Bulls II WCTX Sunday, June 13 Charlotte Independence vs. HTFD Athletic WCTX Saturday, June 19 at 7 p.m. HTFD Athletic vs. Loudon United FC WCTX Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m. HTFD Athletic vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies WCTX Sunday, July 4 Loudon United FC vs. HTFD Athletic WCTX Saturday, July 10 at 7 p.m. HTFD Athletic vs. New York Red Bulls II WCTX Tuesday, July 13 Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. HTFD Athletic WCTX Saturday, July 17 Charleston Battery vs. HTFD Athletic WCTX Saturday, July 24 at 7 p.m. HTFD Athletic vs. Miami FC WCTX Saturday, July 31 Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. HTFD Athletic WCTX Wednesday, August 4 at 7 p.m. HTFD Athletic vs. Miami FC WCTX Saturday, August 7 Colorado Springs Switchback FC vs. HTFD Athletic WCTX Friday, August 13 Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. HTFD Athletic WCTX Tuesday, August 17 at 7 p.m. HTFD Athletic vs. Charleston Battery WCTX Sunday, August 22 Miami FC vs. HTFD Athletic WCTX Saturday, August 28 at 7 p.m. HTFD Athletic vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds WCTX Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. HTFD Athletic vs. Charleston Battery WCTX Saturday, Sept. 4 New York Red Bulls II vs. HTFD Athletic WCTX Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. HTFD Atheltic vs. Lousiville City FC ESPN2 Saturday, Sept. 11 Charlotte Independence vs. HTFD Athletic WCTX Saturday, Sept. 18 Loudon United FC vs. HTFD Athletic WCTX Saturday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. HTFD Athletic vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies WCTX Thursday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. HTFD Athletic vs. Charlotte Independence WCTX Wednesday, Oct. 6 New Mexico United vs. HTFD Athletic WCTX Sunday, Oct. 10 Charleston Battery vs. HTFD Athletic WCTX Friday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. HTFD Athletic vs. Loudon United FC WCTX; STEM & Soccer Education Day Friday, Oct 22 at 7 p.m. HTFD Athletic vs. Charlotte Independence WCTX Saturday, Oct. 30 Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. HTFD Athletic WCTX

To get tickets, visit HartfordAthletic.com/tickets.