Hartford Athletic acquires Justin Haak on loan from NYCFC

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Athletic announced Wednesday that the club acquired 18-year-old midfielder Justin Haak on loan from NYCFC.

Haak, from Brooklyn, NY, was promoted to NYCFC in 2019 as the club’s third homegrown player after being part of NYCFC’s first-ever Academy team in 2015. He played three matches for NYCFC in 2019 and was also a part of the club’s U.S. Open Cup run.

He was also a member of the U.S. Under-18 squad that won the International Youth Tournament of Vaclav Jezek in the Czech Republic.

The club announced that Haak will be available for selection for this Saturday’s match at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. That match will be live on WCTX at 7 p.m. Saturday, as well as streaming live on WTNH.com.