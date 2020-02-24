Hartford Athletic acquires Tyreke Johnson on loan from Southampton FC

Derby County’s US midfielder Duane Holmes (C) vies with Southampton’s English midfielder Tyreke Johnson (R) during the English FA Cup third round football match between Derby County and Southampton at Pride Park Stadium in Derby, central England on January 5, 2019. – The game finished 2-2. (Photo by Lindsey PARNABY / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Athletic announced Monday that Tyreke Johnson has joined the club on loan for the 2020 season, pending league and federation approval. 

The 21-year-old, who played for Hartford Athletic Head Coach Radhi Jaïdi on Southampton’s U-23 squad, recently signed an extension with the Saints through the summer of 2021. 

Johnson was handed his Premier League debut by Ralph Hasenhüttl in December of 2018, coming off the bench in a 3-2 victory over Arsenal. He also made two first-team appearances in the FA Cup. Johnson moved up through the Saints U-18 and U-23 squads. This season, Johnson has been on loan with Woking FC of the National League. He made 12 appearances in league play, scoring two goals.  

The club’s roster now consists of 20 players with 8 returning from Hartford Athletic’s inaugural season.  

