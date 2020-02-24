Hartford Athletic acquires Tyreke Johnson on loan from Southampton FC

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Athletic announced Monday that Tyreke Johnson has joined the club on loan for the 2020 season, pending league and federation approval.
The 21-year-old, who played for Hartford Athletic Head Coach Radhi Jaïdi on Southampton’s U-23 squad, recently signed an extension with the Saints through the summer of 2021.
Johnson was handed his Premier League debut by Ralph Hasenhüttl in December of 2018, coming off the bench in a 3-2 victory over Arsenal. He also made two first-team appearances in the FA Cup. Johnson moved up through the Saints U-18 and U-23 squads. This season, Johnson has been on loan with Woking FC of the National League. He made 12 appearances in league play, scoring two goals.
The club’s roster now consists of 20 players with 8 returning from Hartford Athletic’s inaugural season.