Hartford Athletic and Cigna launching “Every Save Matters” campaign

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–The Hartford Athletic is teaming up with Cigna to launch a new philanthropic campaign, “Every Save Matters.”

Cigna will donate $75 dollars for every Hartford Athletic save for the entire 2019 season, including the 87 saves the team made in games prior to the launch. So far, Cigna has committed over $6,500 to Team Impact.

Proceeds will benefit Team Impact, a national nonprofit that “connects children facing serious and chronic illnesses with athletic teams, forming lifelong bonds and life-changing outcomes.”

Cigna is a Founding Partner of the Hartford Athletic.

The philanthropy will host Body and Mind Day on August 10th at Dillon Stadium in Hartford. For more information, click here.