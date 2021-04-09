Hartford Athletic announces 50% capacity at Dillon Stadium for home games

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Athletic announced Friday that Dillon Stadium will be open at 50% capacity for fans starting on May 15, their first home game of the season.

In 2020, a limited amount of spectators were allowed to attend the games, and Hartford Athletic says they are “thrilled” to host more fans for the 2021 season.

Like last season, Hartford Athletics worked with the City of Hartford and State of Connecticut on COVID protocols at the stadium. An updated list of protocols will be released in the coming weeks.

Some matches at Dillon Stadium will have $2 beer and $1 hot dog nights. Tickets are now available online at Hartfordalthletic.com

There are currently 35 regular-season games scheduled. A friendly match against New England Revolution II was also announced Friday, scheduled for May 4.