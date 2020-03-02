Live Now
Gov. Lamont, state health officials welcome U.S. Surgeon General to state lab for Coronavirus update

Hartford Athletic announces new CEO

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford Athletic has announced Monday that Jim Burda has been named the Club’s new CEO.

Burda joins Hartford from New York Riptide, of the National Lacross League, and before that the Chicago Sky, of the WNBA.

“I cannot think of a better community or professional sport that represents heart, grit, and diversity than professional soccer in the city of Hartford. I am honored to be entrusted with leading the business operations of Hartford Athletic and to join this special community,” said Burda.

Hartford Athletic Chairman Bruce Mandell added, “Jim will lead our effort to build a strong economic model, develop our Front Office talent, create the best fan experience in the league and support our important community efforts. The combination of great talent under Jim’s guidance along with Coach Jaïdi’s leadership on the soccer side will lead us to great success on and off the field.”

Hartford Athletic, Connecticut’s professional soccer team, kicks off its second season in the United Soccer League Championship on March 13th with its home opener at Dillon Stadium slated for March 21st at 4 pm.

