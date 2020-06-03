Hartford Athletic announces youth soccer platform, entry in 2021 USL Academy Cup

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Athletic announced Wednesday the launch of a youth soccer platform as well as its entry in the 2021 USL Academy Cup.

The Youth Soccer Affiliate program stemmed from discussions with town youth soccer programs and premier clubs over the past year. The club says town travel and recreational clubs can become an official affiliate at no cost and receive special access and experiences such as player appearances, ticketing and merchandise discounts, educational programs and more.

“Providing opportunities for youth players and coaches underpins Hartford Athletic’s mission, and this commitment to grassroots soccer and providing a professional pathway is the driving force behind why we have launched our Youth Soccer Affiliate program,” said Hartford Athletic Chairman Bruce Mandell.

Connecticut Junior Soccer Association Executive Director Josh Krusewski adds, “The inclusive club affiliate program will provide needed support, positive educational opportunities, and more to those clubs that choose to participate.”

The news comes just after Hartford Athletic signed its youngest member yet – 17-year-old Alfonso Vazquez, the Connecticut high school boys’ all-time leading goal-scorer from Windham.

The Hartford Athletic also announced they will be participating in the 2021 USL Academy Cup. They will be hosting tryouts as well with information to released soon. The USL Academy Cup is a competition designed to bring together top youth prospects from all USL markets and centered on identifying and developing players with the potential to reach the professional level.

For towns and clubs interested in learning more about how they can get involved, contact Lily Donatelli (ldonatelli@hartfordathletic.com).