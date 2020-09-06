Hartford Athletic back in the win column, 2-1 over Loudoun United

Hartford Athletic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Coming off a loss in their last match, and down 1-0 less than five minutes into Saturday’s match, Hartford Athletic showed the resolve that’s got them near the top of Group F this season.

In the 17th minute, Arthur Rogers scored his first goal of the season from outside the box to even the match at 1-1. That goal combined with strong play in goal by Parfait Mandanda after allowing the early goal, and the momentum began to swing the way of the Boys in Green.

And, in the 75th minute, that momentum slid even further in Athletic’s direction as Gabi Torres tapped in the Alex Lara cross to put Hartford up 2-1.

From there, Mandanda and the defense held on and Athletic grabbed three crucial points.

Hartford’s next match is on the road at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday, September 12. Pittsburgh is the club Hartford is chasing in Group F as the season begins to wind down. You can catch all the action starting at 7 p.m. on WCTX or streaming live right here on WTNH.com.

Hartford Athletic on WCTX
Date Opponent Time
9/5 @ Loudoun United FC 7pm
9/12 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7pm
9/16 vs. New York Red Bulls II 7pm
9/20 vs. Philadelphia Union II 7pm
9/26 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7pm
10/4 @ New York Red Bulls II 5pm

 

