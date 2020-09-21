Hartford Athletic clinches first playoff berth with 3-0 win

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WTNH) — Hartford Athletic clinched the club’s first playoff spot in its short history Sunday with a 3-0 win over Philadelphia Union II.

The outcome of this match was determined very early with Athletic scoring in the 8th minute when Ever Guzman – normally the finisher – set up Alex Dixon who put Hartford up 1-0. Just over five minutes later, Guzman’s pressure caused a Philadelphia defender to put the ball into his own net for an own goal and a 2-0 Hartford lead.

Hartford kept the pressure up in the 2nd half, and that pressure paid off with another score. Dixon took advantage of another Union II miscue when he picked the pocket of a defender and beat the goalie to put the Boys in Green up 3-0.

Parfait Mandanda lived up to the translation of his first name – perfect – with a clean sheet, and Hartford is headed for the postseason after they finish the final four matches of the regular season.

These two teams have a quick turnaround as they switch cities and the Boys in Green welcome Philadelphia to Dillon Stadium Wednesday night at 7 p.m. If you can’t make it to Dillon to celebrate the playoff berth, you can catch all the action on WCTX or streaming live on WTNH.com.

Hartford Athletic on WCTX
Date Opponent Time
9/23 vs. Philadelphia Union II 7pm
9/26 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7pm
9/30 vs. Philadelphia Union II 7:30pm
10/4 @ New York Red Bulls II 5pm

 

