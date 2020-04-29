Hartford Athletic, Connecticut Pro squads team up against Coronavirus

Live Now
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Hartford Athletic soccer team is joining other pro teams in the state in the fight against Coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Hartford Athletic announced they are teaming up with the Hartford Yard Goats, Hartford Wolf Pack, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Connecticut Sun, Connecticut Whale, New England Black Wolves, and the Norwich Sea Unicorns in support for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Above, you can see the video with members from the pro teams raising awareness for 4-CT (Connecticut COVID-19 Charity Connection), a non-profit organization that supports state-wide programs assisting coronavirus relief efforts.

