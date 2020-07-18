Hartford Athletic defeats Red Bulls II in first game of the season

NEW JERSEY (WTNH) — It was a great season opener for Hartford Athletic.

The club defeated the Red Bulls II during its first game of the season 1-0 in an empty Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

The final whistle sounds and we've got our first win of the season!



0-1 I #BringTheBonanza I #NYvHFD pic.twitter.com/VQ4taXBq6S — Hartford Athletic (@hfdathletic) July 18, 2020

Ever Guzman scored in the 12th minute for the Athletic, and Goalkeeper Parfait Mandanda had the assist on the only goal of the night.

it was a good night for the pair, who made their debuts for the club.

It was the first win for new coach, Radhi Jaïdi.

Fast stats

Shots (On-Target): Hartford Athletic 6 (2) – 20 (3) New York

Corners: Hartford Athletic 3-5 New York

Fouls: Hartford Athletic 15-9 New York

Offsides: Hartford Athletic 0-1 New York

Possession: Hartford Athletic 36%-64% New York

Passing Accuracy: Hartford Athletic 53%-77% New York

Saves: Hartford Athletic 3-1 New York

The Athletic’s next match is the team’s home opener at Dillon Stadium this Monday, July 20, which will be limited to 1,300 fans. It’s a national television broadcast at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 with Loudoun United FC coming to Hartford. The next time you can catch the club on WCTX is Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m. when the “Boys in Green” host Philadelphia Union II back at Dillon. Catch that match online here on WTNH.com and the News 8 app if you can’t make it to Hartford. You can find the full schedule online.