Hartford Athletic defeats Red Bulls II in first game of the season

NEW JERSEY (WTNH) — It was a great season opener for Hartford Athletic.
The club defeated the Red Bulls II during its first game of the season 1-0 in an empty Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.
Ever Guzman scored in the 12th minute for the Athletic, and Goalkeeper Parfait Mandanda had the assist on the only goal of the night.
it was a good night for the pair, who made their debuts for the club.
It was the first win for new coach, Radhi Jaïdi.
Fast stats
- Shots (On-Target): Hartford Athletic 6 (2) – 20 (3) New York
- Corners: Hartford Athletic 3-5 New York
- Fouls: Hartford Athletic 15-9 New York
- Offsides: Hartford Athletic 0-1 New York
- Possession: Hartford Athletic 36%-64% New York
- Passing Accuracy: Hartford Athletic 53%-77% New York
- Saves: Hartford Athletic 3-1 New York
The Athletic’s next match is the team’s home opener at Dillon Stadium this Monday, July 20, which will be limited to 1,300 fans. It’s a national television broadcast at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 with Loudoun United FC coming to Hartford. The next time you can catch the club on WCTX is Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m. when the “Boys in Green” host Philadelphia Union II back at Dillon. Catch that match online here on WTNH.com and the News 8 app if you can’t make it to Hartford. You can find the full schedule online.