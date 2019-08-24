Hartford Athletic Defender Sem De Wit proposes to girlfriend

(WTNH) — The Hartford Athletic back home this weekend to take on Atlanta.

Defender Sem De Wit will be with the team at Dillon Stadium. He didn’t play in the friendly against Puerto Rico because he was busy getting engaged to his girlfriend!

He dropped to one knee up in Buffalo, New York, and she said yes! De Wit met his girlfriend while playing in Cincinnati. She was a cheerleader for the Bengals. De Wit says it was perfect weekend and everything went as planned. Watch the video above for more!

Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m., the Hartford Athletic will take on Atlanta United at Dillon Stadium.

