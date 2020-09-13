Hartford Athletic falls to Pittsburgh, 5-0

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTNH) — Hartford Athletic fell to the club leading Group F, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, 5-0 Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh showed why it’s the club to beat in the Group, with an all-around strong effort. For the second time against Hartford this season, Pittsburgh’s Ryan James scored twice in the match. Ropapah Mensah added two scores of his own in the win.

Pittsburgh took advantage of some miscues by Hartford in its own end, while never facing much of an offensive challenge from the Boys in Green. In fact, Hartford needed extra time to record its only shot of the match – a long ball from around midfield by Markus Naglestad that sailed over the crossbar.

The good news for Athletic is that there’s no time to dwell on the loss, and an immediate chance for redemption as the club hosts New York Red Bulls II Wednesday night at Dillon Stadium.

You can catch all the action Wednesday at 7 p.m. on WCTX, or streaming live right here on WTNH.com.