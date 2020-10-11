Hartford Athletic falls to Saint Louis FC, 1-0 in club’s first-ever playoff match

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Athletic showed the club belonged in the USL Championship playoffs Saturday in front of a sold-out, expanded capacity crowd at Dillon Stadium.

Unfortunately, a goal by Saint Louis FC’s Joaquin Rivas capped off a wild sequence in the third minute of second-half stoppage time and ended Hartford’s playoff run after a 1-0 defeat.

Before that, Athletic dominated play for much of the match and put plenty of pressure on Saint Louis FC keeper Kyle Morton. Morton was forced to make 5 saves to notch the shutout and send Hartford packing from the playoffs a little sooner than they would have liked.

With the state of Connecticut entering Phase 3 of reopening, a sellout crowd filled to 40 percent capacity of Dillon Stadium added to the intensity of the club’s first-ever playoff match.

Overall, it was a successful 2nd season for Hartford, with the team improving from 8 wins in 2019 to 11 wins in a 2020 season shortened by the pandemic.