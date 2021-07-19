Hartford Athletic Friendly match against Western Mass Pioneers canceled, citing health importance

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Athletic has canceled its Tuesday Friendly match against the Western Mass Pioneers, citing the importance of the health and performance of their athletes.

The decision to cancel the July 20 game came as the Athletic is preparing for the playoffs.

“Unfortunately, due to the rigorous USL Championship schedule, international duty, and unforeseen injuries, we have arrived at the decision to cancel the Friendly,” Hartford Athletic said in a statement Monday.

Tickets for the canceled match will be credited to the customer’s account and will be available for exchange for any upcoming regular-season match. Contact tickets@hartfordathletic.com or call (860) 298-9233 to claim the ticket credit.

Hartford Athletic on WCTX
Date Opponent Time
7/4 @ Loudoun United FC 5:00pm
7/10 vs. New York Red Bulls II 7:00pm
7/13 @ Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:30pm
7/17 @ Charleston Battery 7:30pm
7/24 vs. Miami FC 7:00pm
7/31 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
8/4 vs. Miami FC 7:00pm
8/7 @ Colorado Springs Switchbacks 9:00pm
8/13 @ Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:30pm
8/17 vs. Charleston Battery 7:00pm
8/22 @ Miami FC 7:30pm
8/28 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
9/1 vs. Charleston Battery 7:00pm
9/4 @ New York Red Bulls II 7:00pm
9/11 @ Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
9/18 @ Loudoun United FC 7:00pm
9/25 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:00pm
9/30 vs. Charlotte Independence 8:00pm
10/6 @ New Mexico United 9:00pm
10/10 @ Charleston Battery 2:00pm
10/15 vs. Loudoun United FC 11:00am
10/22 vs. Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
10/30 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm

