Hartford Athletic Friendly match against Western Mass Pioneers canceled, citing health importance

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Athletic has canceled its Tuesday Friendly match against the Western Mass Pioneers, citing the importance of the health and performance of their athletes.

The decision to cancel the July 20 game came as the Athletic is preparing for the playoffs.

“Unfortunately, due to the rigorous USL Championship schedule, international duty, and unforeseen injuries, we have arrived at the decision to cancel the Friendly,” Hartford Athletic said in a statement Monday.

Tickets for the canceled match will be credited to the customer’s account and will be available for exchange for any upcoming regular-season match. Contact tickets@hartfordathletic.com or call (860) 298-9233 to claim the ticket credit.

