Hartford Athletic head coach, assistant coach test positive for COVID-19

Hartford Athletic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Athletic’s Head Coach Harry Watling and Assistant Coach Jon Stead have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Twitter Wednesday.

The team reports both coaches have been isolated at home and “all USL, local and state health and wellness protocols are being followed.”

Watling and Stead will not be available to coach Saturday’s match against Miami FC. Technical Director and former Assistant Coach Luiz Silva will assume coaching duties.

There have been no other positive tests among staff or players at this time.

Hartford Athletic on WCTX
Date Opponent Time
7/24 vs. Miami FC 7:00pm
7/31 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
8/4 vs. Miami FC 7:00pm
8/7 @ Colorado Springs Switchbacks 9:00pm
8/13 @ Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:30pm
8/17 vs. Charleston Battery 7:00pm
8/22 @ Miami FC 7:30pm
8/28 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
9/1 vs. Charleston Battery 7:00pm
9/4 @ New York Red Bulls II 7:00pm
9/11 @ Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
9/18 @ Loudoun United FC 7:00pm
9/25 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:00pm
9/30 vs. Charlotte Independence 8:00pm
10/6 @ New Mexico United 9:00pm
10/10 @ Charleston Battery 2:00pm
10/15 vs. Loudoun United FC 11:00am
10/22 vs. Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
10/30 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm

