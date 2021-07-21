Hartford Athletic head coach, assistant coach test positive for COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Athletic’s Head Coach Harry Watling and Assistant Coach Jon Stead have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Twitter Wednesday.

The team reports both coaches have been isolated at home and “all USL, local and state health and wellness protocols are being followed.”

https://twitter.com/hfdathletic/status/1417922687716847616?s=20

Watling and Stead will not be available to coach Saturday’s match against Miami FC. Technical Director and former Assistant Coach Luiz Silva will assume coaching duties.

There have been no other positive tests among staff or players at this time.