Hartford Athletic holds meet-and-greet with fans ahead of season opener

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Athletic‘s home opener is still a few weeks away, but players were already entertaining their fans at a meet-and-greet Thursday night.

A pre-season party was held at City Steam in Hartford Thursday. Fans had the opportunity to take pictures and chat with all the Hartford Athletic players and coaches.

The atmosphere is awesome, I love playing for Hartford. I’m a pretty local guy so it’s kind of a dream come true to have family and friends come to my games on any given day, and you know, to play in front of these guys is awesome. – Harry Swartz, midfielder, Hartford Athletic

We’re working hard together and we just want to put it all on the field for the fans and the city of Hartford. – Mac Steeves, striker, Hartford Athletic

The Athletic will play their first home opener against Charleston Battery on Saturday, March 21 at Dillon Stadium.

You can watch that game and the rest of the home games this season live right here on MyTV9!