Hartford Athletic holds open tryouts, new coach looking for talent for next year’s team

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With the first season behind them, Hartford Athletic soccer team is on to 2020. The team held open tryouts Sunday.

Over at the Farmington Sports Arena, new coach Radhi Jaidi was looking for talent to play for next year’s squad.

Among those trying to show the coach they deserve to be playing at Dillon Stadium next season, former University of Hartford star, Andre Morrison, and the All Time Leading scorer in Connecticut High School soccer, Alphonso Vazquez.

At the end of the day, Hartford Athletic posted a thank you on Twitter to the players who participated, saying “2020 is right around the corner!”