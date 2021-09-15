Hartford Athletic hoping for a win against Real Monarchs SLC after losing five straight games

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – With the return of the NFL, college and high school football, it’s a very busy month on the sports calendar, but the real football is happening at Dillon Stadium in Hartford on Wednesday night.

Hartford Athletic is hosting Real Monarchs SLC.

Hartford is desperate for a win and Real Monarchs may be the best remedy to get back on track. Hartford has lost five straight matches.

The Monarchs have lost four straight and are just 4-14-4 in the USL’s Mountain Division.

Despite the losing streak, the players and coaches are confident that they can turn things around starting tonight.