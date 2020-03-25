Hartford Athletic hosting at-home evening workouts on Instagram

(WTNH) — With gyms closed, we’re all getting creative with our at-home workouts.

Luckly, Hartford Athletic is helping you train like a pro soccer player.

The Athletic is hosting a fitness series led by team trainer Lucas Kruel.

These live sessions are available on Instagram every Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. The workouts are designed for all levels and all ages.

Kurel doesn’t just train the team, he also trains some of the top soccer stars around the world, so you know you’re getting a good workout.

On some of their live videos, they will have some of the players and celebrities pop in, including some ESPN personalities.