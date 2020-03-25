Hartford Athletic hosting at-home evening workouts on Instagram

Hartford Athletic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — With gyms closed, we’re all getting creative with our at-home workouts.

Luckly, Hartford Athletic is helping you train like a pro soccer player.

The Athletic is hosting a fitness series led by team trainer Lucas Kruel.

These live sessions are available on Instagram every Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. The workouts are designed for all levels and all ages.

Kurel doesn’t just train the team, he also trains some of the top soccer stars around the world, so you know you’re getting a good workout.

On some of their live videos, they will have some of the players and celebrities pop in, including some ESPN personalities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford Athletic workouts on Instagram Live

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Athletic workouts on Instagram Live"

Hartford Police taking extra safety measures in social distancing initiative

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Police taking extra safety measures in social distancing initiative"

Hartford Healthcare says they have found innovative uses for ventilators to help more patients

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Healthcare says they have found innovative uses for ventilators to help more patients"

Hartford Healthcare talks about the status and importance of their healthworkers' personal protective equipment, ventilators

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Healthcare talks about the status and importance of their healthworkers' personal protective equipment, ventilators"

Hartford Healthcare - COVID-19: KNOW THE FACTS

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Healthcare - COVID-19: KNOW THE FACTS"

Archdiocese of Hartford cancels masses through April 30

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Archdiocese of Hartford cancels masses through April 30"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss