Hartford Athletic hosting drive-in watch party at The Shops at Farmington Valley on Sept. 26

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Though the Boys in Green will be away, Hartford Athletic will still host its fans in a unique way.

Hartford Athletic will be holding its first-ever Drive-In Watch Party. It will be at The Shops at Farmington Valley in Canton on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

That evening, Athletic will take on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, where they will continue the chase for a spot in the playoffs.

Cars will be spaced out, which will allow fans to bring chairs, tables, and tailgating gear. Grilling, however, is not permitted.

Fans can also dine and shop before the game begins.

Admission is only $25 per car. Fans are asked to wear face masks outside of their car.

If you can’t make it to the watch party, you can always watch Hartford Athletic games live on MyTV 9 and WTNH.com.

For a full Hartford Athletic season schedule, click here.

Hartford Athletic on WCTX
Date Opponent Time
9/16 vs. New York Red Bulls II 7pm
9/20 @ Philadelphia Union II 5pm
9/23 vs. Philadelphia Union II 7pm
9/26 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7pm
9/30 vs. Philadelphia Union II 7pm
10/4 @ New York Red Bulls II 5pm

 

