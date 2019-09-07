Hartford Athletic hosts girls soccer clinic, charity match, for women in technology

(WTNH) — It’s charity match day with Hartford Athletic but before the boys in green take the field, the girls are honing their skills.

More than a dozen girls came out to Dillon Stadium for a soccer clinic Saturday morning ahead of Hartford Athletic’s first charity match. They spent the morning learning fundamental skills of the game from the players themselves.

“We worked on basically some shooting, some foot skills, stuff like that,” said Brianna, who was at the clinic with her soccer teammates from Farmington Strikers. “It was totally cool!”

They practiced passing, dribbling and shooting drills with the pros.

“Just a ton of fun, a lot of repetition but it’s really about connecting with the kids and having them experience Dillon Stadium,” said Hartford Athletic goalkeeping coach George Kostelis.

Proceeds from the clinic and Saturday’s match will go to Girls for Technology, a Hartford-based nonprofit promoting young women in STEM careers.

“It means that people care about providing more opportunities to individuals who don’t necessarily reflect the current workforce to get into STEM,” said Monique Golden of Girls for Technology, “so that really encourages us to keep doing the work that we’re doing.”

That message of female empowerment continued into pregame with a mix and mingle of women in business technology at Hooker Brewery’s Rally Alley.

“It’s a part of our bigger gender equality and women’s empowerment day presented by Stanley Black and Decker,” said Jordan Charlupski, vice president of revenue and strategic initiatives for Hartford Athletic. “We got together with them and it was settled right there; that’s what the focus was going to be for our charity game this year.”

Hartford Athletic plans to hold a charity match every year.

