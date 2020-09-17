Hartford Athletic is victorious in home game against New York Red Bulls ll

Hartford Athletic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Athletic took home another win at Dillion Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Boys in Green faced off against New York Red Bulls ll as they continue their push for the playoffs.

In the 11th minute, Hartford won a free kick right in front of the Red Bull bench.

Later, newcomer, Idan Cohen, helped put Hartford in front — the Brazilian defender’s first goal with the team.

In the second half, Hartford and Red Bulls II shared the possession, but in the 65th minute, Jake LaCava scored for New York.

In the 75th minute, Hartford scored the final goal, bringing the score to 3-1.

Fast stats:

  • Shots (On-Target): Hartford Athletic 13 (5) – 16 (5) RBII
  • Corners: Hartford Athletic 3-4 RBII
  • Fouls: Hartford Athletic 16-13 RBII
  • Offsides: Hartford Athletic 1-1 RBII
  • Possession: Hartford Athletic 44.2%-55.8% RBII
  • Passing Accuracy: Hartford Athletic 59.4%-65.1% RBII
  • Saves: Hartford Athletic 4-2 RBII

Hartford will play RBII one more time, in the final match of the regular season at Red Bull Arena.

Hartford takes on Philadelphia Union II at 5 PM. You can watch it on WCTX-MyTV9 or the News 8 app.

Hartford Athletic on WCTX
Date Opponent Time
9/16 vs. New York Red Bulls II 7pm
9/20 @ Philadelphia Union II 5pm
9/23 vs. Philadelphia Union II 7pm
9/26 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7pm
9/30 vs. Philadelphia Union II 7pm
10/4 @ New York Red Bulls II 5pm

 

