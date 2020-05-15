Hartford Athletic launches High School Team of the Week initiative

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Athletic in partnership with The Hartford will recognize teams throughout the state in a new initiative to inspire the community.

Hartford Athletic and CAS-CIAC jointly announced the launch of the Hartford Athletic CAS-CIAC Team of the Week. The nomination period begins Friday, May 15, and will close June 12.

Any high school program including sports, eSports, theater, robotics, band and more are eligible to be nominated. Officials say teams will be selected based on community engagement and competitive excellence.

“As a community-driven organization, we are thrilled to partner with CAS-CIAC and The Hartford to recognize all the great accomplishments our high school students continue to achieve across the state,” said Hartford Athletic CEO Jim Burda. “Now, more than ever, it is important to continue to inspire and celebrate the amazing stories of our students and future leaders.”

For more information and to nominate your team, click here.